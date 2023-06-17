VanEck Oil Services ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,140 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average daily volume of 7,124 put options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.77 and a fifty-two week high of $336.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Oil Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 668,869 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $188,921,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after buying an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 196,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,156,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.