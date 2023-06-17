Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PEMIF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

