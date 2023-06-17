Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 247,993 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 269% compared to the typical volume of 67,150 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $104.65 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $542.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $384,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $7,868,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 571.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,284,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

