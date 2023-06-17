Goodyear Tire & Rubber Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 33,404 call options on the company. This is an increase of 321% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,935 call options.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading

