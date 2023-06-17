Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Update

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 423,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE:PAM opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.41. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 221.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 25.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 220,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 139.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

