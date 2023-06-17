Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Groupon Call Options (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 6,155 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,086 call options.

Groupon Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $4.93 on Friday. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Several analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 23.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 158,027 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $57,632,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 228.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 12,902.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

