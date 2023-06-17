Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,530 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,093% compared to the average volume of 296 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 10.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 186,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Baozun by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,975,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baozun by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,447 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CLSA raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Baozun Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. Baozun has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.08). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $370.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

