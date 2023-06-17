Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.0 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of OTSKF stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

