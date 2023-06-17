Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 209,917 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 193% compared to the average volume of 71,528 put options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.