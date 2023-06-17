JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $11,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,248,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,753,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,405 shares of company stock worth $32,540,522. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in JFrog by 4.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in JFrog by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in JFrog by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.