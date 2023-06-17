Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.73. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock valued at $175,126,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 416,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

