Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,836,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,923 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 402,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 512.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 241,452 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

