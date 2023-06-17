Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $167,936.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,393 shares in the company, valued at $790,292.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock valued at $175,126,368. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $2,294,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $1,780,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

