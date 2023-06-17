Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.
Integral Ad Science Trading Down 8.0 %
NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $19.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,646 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $167,936.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,393 shares in the company, valued at $790,292.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock valued at $175,126,368. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $2,294,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $1,780,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
