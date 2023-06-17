Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAS. KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

