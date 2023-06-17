Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAS. KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.
Integral Ad Science Trading Down 8.0 %
NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.73.
Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science
In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
