Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Bit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

Bit Digital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,899,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,734,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 949,938 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 451,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

