Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Bit Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.54.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bit Digital
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bit Digital (BTBT)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.