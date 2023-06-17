JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $32.00 at Bank of America

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

JFrog Stock Down 0.5 %

FROG opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,304,432 shares in the company, valued at $143,856,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,126,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,304,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,856,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,405 shares of company stock worth $32,540,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 790,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 1,108.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 738,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 728.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 541,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

