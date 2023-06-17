Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The firm had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. Analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,836,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,870,000 after buying an additional 1,040,923 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

