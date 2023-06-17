Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.11.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $150.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.82.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Celsius by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Celsius by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.