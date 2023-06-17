Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) PT Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Bit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $277.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 82.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Bit Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bit Digital by 2,244.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 169,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bit Digital by 123.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 273.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 324,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

