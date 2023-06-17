Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) PT Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Bit Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $277.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 82.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
