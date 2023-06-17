Investors Purchase Large Volume of Manchester United Call Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 43,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 172% compared to the typical volume of 16,103 call options.
Manchester United Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of MANU opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.68.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
