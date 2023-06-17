Investors Purchase Large Volume of Manchester United Call Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 43,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 172% compared to the typical volume of 16,103 call options.

Manchester United Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MANU opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Manchester United by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Manchester United by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

