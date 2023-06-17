Traders Buy High Volume of AMMO Call Options (NASDAQ:POWW)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,928 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 574% compared to the average volume of 286 call options.

Insider Transactions at AMMO

In other AMMO news, COO Jared Rowe Smith bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMMO by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 91,637 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Trading Down 3.0 %

AMMO Company Profile

POWW opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.52. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

