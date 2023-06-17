Catalent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average volume of 6,449 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.73.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 1.2 %

Catalent stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 16.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Catalent by 293.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 549.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.