VNET Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 296% compared to the typical volume of 632 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VNET Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 371,568 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,749,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in VNET Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares during the period.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $262.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.60 to $2.90 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura cut shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

