Financial Analysis: MediaAlpha (MAX) & Its Peers

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MediaAlpha to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -6.71 MediaAlpha Competitors $3.99 billion $84.62 million -26.63

MediaAlpha’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MediaAlpha and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 795 4755 10081 251 2.62

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.76%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.77%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -39.58% -177.24% -6.90%

Risk & Volatility

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediaAlpha peers beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

