Financial Analysis: MediaAlpha (MAX) & Its Peers

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MediaAlpha to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares MediaAlpha and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediaAlpha
|$459.07 million
|-$57.67 million
|-6.71
|MediaAlpha Competitors
|$3.99 billion
|$84.62 million
|-26.63
MediaAlpha’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for MediaAlpha and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediaAlpha
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|MediaAlpha Competitors
|795
|4755
|10081
|251
|2.62
MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.76%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.77%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares MediaAlpha and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediaAlpha
|-14.22%
|N/A
|-19.40%
|MediaAlpha Competitors
|-39.58%
|-177.24%
|-6.90%
Risk & Volatility
MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
MediaAlpha peers beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
