Reviewing Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) and Its Peers

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) is one of 56 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1.33% 13.69% 4.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A 2.40 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors $28.34 billion $639.49 million 186.82

Analyst Ratings

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1088 2691 2938 111 2.30

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,015.70%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon peers beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

