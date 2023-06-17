AmpliTech Group (AMPG) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AmpliTech Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -6.86% -4.37% -3.46% AmpliTech Group Competitors -86.36% -44.72% -18.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $19.40 million -$680,000.00 -20.38 AmpliTech Group Competitors $382.63 million -$12.63 million 25.47

Analyst Ratings

AmpliTech Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AmpliTech Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group Competitors 97 397 822 36 2.59

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.66%. Given AmpliTech Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AmpliTech Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group’s rivals have a beta of -7.75, meaning that their average share price is 875% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

