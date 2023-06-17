Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIGI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.29.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

