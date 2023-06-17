Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) vs. iPower (NYSE:IPW) Head to Head Review

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) and iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferguson and iPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $28.57 billion N/A $2.12 billion $8.99 16.80 iPower $87.62 million 0.42 $1.52 million ($0.35) -4.00

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 0 2 6 0 2.75 iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ferguson and iPower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ferguson presently has a consensus price target of $4,141.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2,642.27%. iPower has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Ferguson’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ferguson is more favorable than iPower.

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson 6.31% 42.96% 13.44% iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ferguson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of iPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ferguson has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPower has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. iPower pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 51.0%. Ferguson pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. iPower pays out -204.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. iPower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ferguson beats iPower on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand. Further, the company provides after-sales support comprising warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns, maintenance, repair, and operations support. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, supply houses, retail enterprises, and online. The company operates a network of 1,720 branches and 11 distribution centers. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

About iPower

(Get Rating)

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.