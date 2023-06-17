Head to Head Review: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:APE) vs. World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMC Entertainment and World Wrestling Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Entertainment $4.08 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $1.26 billion 6.10 $195.59 million $1.95 52.69

World Wrestling Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMC Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 13.24% 38.41% 14.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AMC Entertainment and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AMC Entertainment and World Wrestling Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 0 5 4 0 2.44

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus price target of $105.56, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than AMC Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats AMC Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, and apparel through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

