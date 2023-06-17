Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$43.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.29.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

TSE:FTT opened at C$39.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$40.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.39.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 22.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.7390892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

