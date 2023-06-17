Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) versus Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Head to Head Contrast

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Community Bank System pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Community Bank System and Wintrust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 2 2 0 2.50 Wintrust Financial 0 1 8 1 3.00

Profitability

Community Bank System currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $94.73, suggesting a potential upside of 35.11%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Community Bank System.

This table compares Community Bank System and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 21.64% 12.33% 1.25% Wintrust Financial 22.82% 12.84% 1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Community Bank System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bank System and Wintrust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $643.09 million 4.33 $188.08 million $2.71 19.14 Wintrust Financial $2.21 billion 1.94 $509.68 million $8.73 8.03

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Community Bank System on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; paycheck protection program loans; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and check credit lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; cash management, investment, and treasury services; asset management services; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that provides personal and commercial lines of insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration, employee benefit trust, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration and benefit consulting, fund administration, transfer agency, actuarial and benefit consulting, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services; and act as an investor in residential and commercial real estate activities. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, retirement planning, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, trust, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and insurance and advisory products, as well as master recordkeeping services. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

