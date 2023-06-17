Comparing Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) & Its Rivals

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) is one of 359 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Novozymes A/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S N/A N/A 6.13 Novozymes A/S Competitors $118.26 million -$14.08 million 53.51

Novozymes A/S’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Novozymes A/S. Novozymes A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors -2,633.07% -391.56% -21.13%

Dividends

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Novozymes A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,852.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Novozymes A/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novozymes A/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors 360 1602 4378 48 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 78.31%. Given Novozymes A/S’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

