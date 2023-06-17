Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Target Price at $40.29

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Insider Activity

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $12,604,750. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 23.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.