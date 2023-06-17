Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $32.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.44.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VET. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
