Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $30.25

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,186,076.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 760,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,069. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.67.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
