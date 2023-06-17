Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $7.80 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

