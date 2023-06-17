BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:BB opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.57.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.
