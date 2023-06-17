Analysts Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Price Target at $39.80

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Valvoline Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VVV opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

