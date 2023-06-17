Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.
REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.
Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty
In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $53.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68.
Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.
Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
