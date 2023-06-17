StockNews.com Upgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to “Buy”

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.8 %

ZTO opened at $27.46 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

