StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of AINC opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

