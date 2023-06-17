Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

