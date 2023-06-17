Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

