Stifel Nicolaus Raises TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $56.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

THS opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,746,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 245,324 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

