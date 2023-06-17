Raymond James Trims Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Target Price to $19.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 64.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

