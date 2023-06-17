Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Bank of America

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $121.95.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.