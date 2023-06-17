Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSE:AAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

