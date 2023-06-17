Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $231.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.77.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.03 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.