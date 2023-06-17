Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $231.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.77.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.03 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

