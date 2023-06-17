ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $29.00 at Bank of America

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

ACAD stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $155,849.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $155,849.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,879. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

