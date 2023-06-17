Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPCE. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.05.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 16.6 %

SPCE opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,769,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 461,061 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

